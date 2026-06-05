Access to Information for Non-Professional Investors in E.U. Countries

The information provided on this portal is exclusively intended for, and solely for viewing by, non-professional investors in Germany, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden (the "covered E.U. countries"). A "non-professional investor" is defined in this context as any person or legal entity that does not meet the requirements to be considered a qualified investor under Article 2 (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.

Informasjonen som denne portalen gir tilgang til er kun rettet mot, og kun til visning for, ikke-profesjonelle investorer i Tyskland, Danmark, Frankrike, Nederland, Norge, Spania og Sverige (de "omfattede EØS-landene").

Med "ikke-profesjonell investor" menes i denne sammenheng enhver person eller juridisk person som ikke oppfyller vilkårene for å anses som en kvalifisert investor etter artikkel 2 (e) i forordning (EU) 2017/1129 med senere endringer. Informasjonen utgjør ikke et tilbud eller en invitasjon til å kjøpe verdipapirer utstedt av Space Exploration Technologies Corp. for Selskapet og visse finansielle institusjoner i USA eller i noen annen jurisdiksjon enn Tyskland, Danmark, Frankrike, Nederland, Norge, Spania og Sverige og må ikke videreformidles til noen person i disse jurisdiksjonene eller i noe annet territorium hvor dette vil være i strid med gjeldende lover eller forskrifter, eller kreve registrering eller andre tiltak.

En registreringserklæring på Form S-1 vedrørende disse verdipapirene er sendt inn til U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, men har foreløpig ikke trådt i kraft. Disse verdipapirene kan ikke selges, og kjøpstilbud kan heller ikke aksepteres, før registreringserklæringen har trådt i kraft. Ved å klikke "Jeg aksepterer" nedenfor, garanterer du at du er en ikke-profesjonell investor i et omfattet EØS-land, og at du ikke befinner deg fysisk i USA.

Du garanterer også at du ikke vil videreformidle eller på annen måte sende noe av informasjonen til personer utenfor de omfattede EØS-landene. Ved å klikke "Jeg aksepterer" nedenfor, vil du tas videre til vår dedikerte søknadsside. Du aksepterer samtidig at ytterligere informasjon vedrørende disse verdipapirene gis på engelsk





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E.U. Investors Regulation Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Selskapet Form S-1 U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission Jurisdictions Registration Investor Qualified Investor Non-Professional Investor Covered E.U. Countries Access To Information Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information Investment Regulations Investment Offers Investment Acceptance Investment Registration Investment Portal Investment Information

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