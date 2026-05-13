Afry's report on Kjernekraftutvalget: The role of nuclear power in a secure energy future

The report, prepared for the Kjernekraftutvalget, aims to analyze the market consequences of nuclear power in Norway and assess its impact on power balance, investments in other production, and the power system's future. The analysis is scenario-based and based on established long-term forecasts. The report focuses on ensuring grid stability, reducing the risk of load shedding, and exploring strategic technologies. It also addresses the question of nuclear power's ability to achieve energy security objectives. Through time-for-time simulations of the power system, it considers variations in weather and random effects.

Vi ønsker å utdype noen av analysene og funnene i en rapport laget av AFRY for Kjernekraftutvalget , som analyserer markedskonsekvensene av kjernekraft i Norge. Rapporten bygger på langeidsforutsetninger for utvikling i forbruk, produksjon, nett og utvekslingskapasitet.

Den viser hvordan kjernekraft påvirker kraftsystemet innenfor gitte forutsetninger, men sier ikke at kjernekraft er den eneste løsningen på forsyningssikkerhet. I tillegg belyses risikoen for lasttap med indikatoren LOLE (Line Outage Load Evaluation) for time-for-time-simuleringer av kraftsystemet





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Kjernekraftutvalget Afry Report Nuclear Power Market Consequences Of Nuclear Power Power Balance Investments In Other Production Grid Stability Ensuring Energy Security Strategic Technologies Load Shedding

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