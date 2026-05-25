Argentina's Worst Nightmare: A World Cup Without Lionel Messi

Argentina's football team is in a state of shock and uncertainty as they await the extent of Lionel Messi's injury. The 38-year-old player pulled out of Inter Milan's home match against Philadelphia Union on Sunday, citing a left knee injury. The team's coach, Lionel Scaloni, described Messi as 'tired and exhausted' and that the team is now waiting for the development of his condition.

Argentina s verste mareritt er et VM uten Lionel Messi . Nå holder den fotballgale nasjonen pusten. 38-åringen grep seg til baksiden av det venstre beinet og ba om å bli tatt av banen under Inter Miamis hjemmekamp mot Philadelphia Union søndag.

"Han gikk uten noen åpenbare problemer, men med et dystert uttrykk og uten engang å legge merke til publikum", beskriver den argentinske avisen. Han var trøtt og utmattet. Banen var tung. Når man er bekymret gjør man alt for at han ikke skal ta noen risiko, sier Hoyos.

MÅTTE UT: Argentina skjelver mens man venter på omfanget av Lionel Messis skade. Foto: Rebecca Blackwell / AP / NT





tv2sport / 🏆 13. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Argentina Lionel Messi World Cup Injury Coach Lionel Scaloni

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Norges mestvinnende kvinnelige fotballspiller går glipp av drømmefinaleHegerbergs sjette og siste finale i Champions League. Hegerberg sammenholdt med EM-finalen i kvinnefotball og hennes førstefinale i EHF-Cup.

Read more »

Norge har slått Sverige i hockey-VM: Bestkom en historisk seier!Norge har for første gang slått Sverige i en VM-kamp under tre perioder. Målet for Norges seier ble en minst like overraskende landescamp for Canada. Norway stunned Canada and Sweden with an impressive victory in the quarterfinals of the 2022 IIHF World Championship, defeating Canada in a sudden death overtime before knocking Sweden out of the tournament with a hard-fought victory. Norway's recent impressive performance was fueled by a gritty defensive performance and two brilliant performances from forward Noah Steen.

Read more »

Sverige tapte mot Norge i hockey-VM - Aftonbladet og Expressen skriver om shock-resultatetNorge leverte en solid innsats mot Sverige i ishockey-VM i Sveits. Finland-spilleren Jokerit vant også kampene mot dagens favoritter Norge og Sverige. Flere ulike nyhetssider har kommentert svenska tap mot Norge, for det første smekken i VM-sammenheng på 15 år

Read more »

Martin Ødegaard's Premier League triumph, historic first for ArsenalMartin Odegaard, the Norwegian sensation who gained fame by joining Real Madrid's academy and winning Spain's youth league, led Arsenal to the Premier League title in the 2025-2026 season. His exceptional performance and the achievement of Arsenal being first without any penalties and with zero red cards are noteworthy milestones in the history of the league.

Read more »

Over 900 mistenkte ebola-tilfeller er identifisert i Kongo, sier Verdens helseorganisasjon (WHO)The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that over 900 suspected Ebola cases have been identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with the outbreak believed to have started in Ituri Province in April. The Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus is spreading north-east in the Congo.

Read more »