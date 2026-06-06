Argentine teen found dead, sparking outrage and connection to 'Not One Less' movement

The discovery of the 14-year-old girl's body, which was found with signs of torture, has sparked outrage and is linked to the annual 'Not One Less' movement, which aims to raise awareness about violence against women in Latin America. The movement was started in response to the murder of 14-year-old Chiara Paz and has since become a symbol for the fight against gender-based violence. The deaths of the two teenagers have also been linked to a decline in the number of reported cases of gender-based violence in Argentina, according to The Guardian.

14 år gamle Agostina Vega ble funnet død i utkanten av byen Córdoba 31. mai. Ifølge lokale medier var hun kvalt, og kroppen hennes var partert.

En 33 år gammel mann, som beskrives som en venn av familien, er pågrepet og etterforskes for drapet. Han nekter straffskyld. – Akkurat som de drepte datteren min, kommer det til å bli mange flere som henne. Dette kan ikke skje igjen, sa faren Gabriel Vega på en pressekonferanse denne uken, ifølge The Guardian.

Bare to dager tidligere ble den 17 år gamle Dulce Candia funnet død i en septiktank ved en forlatt byggeplass i provinsen Misiones. En 47 år gammel taxisjåfør er arrestert og mistenkt for drapet. Politiet opplyser at jenta skal ha hatt et forhold til mannen, som var 30 år eldre enn henne.

TOK TIL GATENE: Miguel Heredia, bestefaren til den drepte 14 år gamle Agostina Vega, deltar i en protest som krever rettferdighet under en jubileumsmarkering for kvinnebevegelsen «Ni Una Menos» («Ikke én mindre»). Foto: Nicolas Aguilera / A





TV 2 Nyhetene / 🏆 29. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Argentina Teenager Found Dead Torture Movement Violence Against Women Latin America Gender-Based Violence Not One Less Chiara Paz Noelia Romero

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Access to Information for Non-Professional Investors in E.U. CountriesThe information provided on this portal is exclusively intended for, and solely for viewing by, non-professional investors in Germany, Denmark, France, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, and Sweden (the "covered E.U. countries"). A "non-professional investor" is defined in this context as any person or legal entity that does not meet the requirements to be considered a qualified investor under Article 2 (e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.

Read more »

Municipality warns against area near Bondhusbreen; police investigation not initiated against Jon HelgheimMultiple news stories: Kvinnherad municipality warns people to avoid an area near Bondhusvatnet and Bondhusbreen. Authorities have decided not to investigate Jon Helgheim for his social media posts about a violent incident on May 17 in Bergen. Water pipes in the Fjøsangerveien area will be cleaned from June 9 to 12, causing possible water discoloration and low pressure. A man fell down an elevator shaft in central Bergen, an industrial accident with unknown injury severity. A drunk man was arrested after assaulting a road worker at Torget. In another case, a man linked to seven similar incidents is charged; he reportedly posted an image of Anders Behring Breivik with a gun. Money and drugs were seized.

Read more »

Statsminister Jonas Gahr Støre's Struggling GovernmentThe Norwegian government led by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of the Labour Party (Ap) has been facing challenges in maintaining its majority in the Storting, with fewer secure votes than any other post-war government. The article discusses the challenges the government faces, including the need to learn how to lose less and the declining support among voters.

Read more »