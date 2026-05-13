Arsenal confirmed that the trade with Porto is complete, with Portos choice to make the Argentinian defender Jakub Kiwior permanent. The article discusses the implications of the player going and the potential benefits for Arsenal. Portos board led the signing and the player has become the mainstay in their defense.

The Gunners are poised for their first Premier League title since 2004 after Mikel Arteta 's team defeated West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday.

Arteta aims for an iconic double success. Arsenal are closing in on the league title and meanwhile preparing for the Champions League final against European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the end of the month. Football never stops, and Arsenal will regardless of what happens in the 2025/26 season try to strengthen their team in the transfer window.

However, the club's first transfer of the summer has already been completed, and it's a sale that could free up funds for the defense as Arteta starts to plan a minimum of a title defense





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