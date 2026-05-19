Aryna Sabalenka's struggles after her ex-boyfriend's death and her father's sudden death

Aryna Sabalenka, a former world No. 1 tennis player, has been dealing with the loss of her ex-boyfriend and her father. She has been criticized for returning to the tennis court too early after her ex-boyfriend's death and has been struggling with the loss of her father. She has also been watching videos on Reels that remind her of her father and his reaction to her success.

Hennes ekskjæreste – tidligere NHL -spiller Konstantin Koltsov – døde. Koltsov og Sabalenka var ikke lenger et par på det tidspunktet, men sistnevnte var også på plass i Miami for å spille tennis.

I etterkant måtte 28-åringen tåle kritikk for å ha returnert for tidlig til tennisbanen etter dødsfallet. Hun deltok i turneringen Miami Open. Men i bryllupet vil ikke tennisstjernens far, Sergey Sabalenka, dukke opp. I 2019 døde han plutselig av en hjernebetennelse – 43 år gammel.

Forloveden min finner meg ofte gråtende i senga om kvelden fordi jeg ser på Reels, og det dukker opp noe om en far eller lignende, sier Sabalenka, og forstetter: – Videoene som treffer meg mest, er når jeg ser folk legge ut familiens reaksjon på at barnet deres som idrettsutøver vinner noe, og jeg bare forestiller meg hvordan pappa ville ha reagert på meg





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Aryna Sabalenka Konstantin Koltsov NHL Tennis Miami Open Father's Death Reels

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