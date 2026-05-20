Business news: Cadeler, Vow, BW Energy, Salzmar, Orkla

This article discusses the financial performance of several companies, including Cadeler, a maritime service provider; Vow, a cleaning equipment manufacturer; BW Energy, a natural gas and LNG logistics company; and Orkla, a food and beverage conglomerate.

Cadeler fikk et resultat før skatt på minus 6,85 millioner euro i første kvartal, ned fra 3,03 millioner euro i samme periode i fjor. Brutto driftsresultat (ebitda) steg imidlertid til 47 millioner euro, fra 24 millioner euro i første kvartal i fjor.

Selskapets inntekter steg til 124,7 millioner euro, fra 65,5 millioner euro i samme kvartal i fjor. Dette var drevet av flåteutvidelse som ga flere kontraktsdager. Selskapet rapporterer at kostnadene (cost of sales) steg med 53 millioner euro fra i fjor til 98 millioner euro i årets første kvartal, særlig drevet av at tre nye fartøy tok drift, Wind Ally, Wind Mover og Wind Keeper.

- Første kvartal 2026 reflekterer den fortsatte skaleringen av virksomheten etter utvidelsen av flåten det siste året, sier konsernsjef Mikkel Gleerup i Cadeler. Vow, som blant annet leverer renseanlegg for skip, la frem resultater for første kvartal onsdag morgen: Resultatet før skatt var på minus 2 millioner, ned fra 172,7 millioner dollar i fjerde kvartal 2025. BW Energy hadde inntekter på 172,7 millioner dollar i første kvartal. Det er ned fra 281,9 millioner i samme kvartal i fjor.

Resultatet før skatt endte på 54,4 millioner dollar, som er ned fra 109 millioner i første kvartal i 2025. BW Energy har fått en solid start på 2026 med stabil produksjon, effektiv drift og god kostnadskontroll, noe som har resultert i en sterk finansiell utvikling i første kvartal, til tross for økt markedsvolatilitet drevet av geopolitiske hendelser، sier toppsjef Carl K. Arnet





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