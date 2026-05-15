Community Rejects 1%-MC Establishment, Police Following Suspicious Developments

Politically, the Lillestrøm community voices opposition to establishing a 1%-MC club in the municipality. On the law enforcement standpoint, an officer from Lillestrøm police indicates that they are on alert of the 1%-MC clubs' territorial control and criminal activities. Politicians and the public are closely monitoring the developments, asking questions regarding concern over potential establishing of the 1%-MC clubs.

Lillestrøm-ordfører Kjartan Berland uttaler seg for VG at kommunen ikke ønsker etablering av en 1%-klubb i kommunen. Politistasjonssjef Siw-Monica Eriksen i Lillestrøm mener de ikke ønsker at sjølkjørende MC-miljøer, ofte assosiert med kriminell aktivitet, skal etablere seg i stasjonsdistriktet.

Politiet følger situasjonen og vil gripe inn ved lovbrudd. Advokat Øyvind Bratlien fra MC-klubben Bandidos Oslo North svarer til VG med en uttalelse om at de vil overholde loven og kontrakten ved bruk av huset, og at medlemmene er genuint interesserte i motorsykkel og klubb. Lillestrøm kommune planlegger tett oppfølging dersom huset brukes som klubbhus. Politisjonssjefen og ordføreren følger situasjonen, og kommunen er kjent med økt aktivitet, rekruttering og kriminalitet knyttet til MC-miljøet i området





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MC 1%-MC Kjartan Berland Siw-Monica Eriksen Politistasjonssjef Bandidos Strømmen Informants Evakuasjon Veiligheid Legislation

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