De norske hockeygutta klarte å sette seg i en god posisjon for å kunne nå en kvartfinale under hockey-VM

Norwegian hockey team had a good start and scored two important goals to set themselves on a path to a quarter-final position. Petters Thoresen, the team's coach for TV 2, talked about the team's hard work ethic and togetherness. Noah Steen scored twice and was praised for his contribution. Viaplays Jørgen Klem mentioned the team's dominance in various phases. Tillyson Kaskastul and Tinus Koblar scored their first goals.

De norske hockeygutta har fått en god start på hockey-VM og har satt seg i en god posisjon for å kunne nå en kvartfinale med tirsdagens seier.

- «Denne var veldig, veldig viktig og smakte veldig godt. Vi vinner ikke på finspill, men på høy arbeidsmoral og offervilje», sier landslagstrener Petter Thoresen til TV 2. - «Det var moro. Fy faen, unnskyld språkbruken, men jeg er stolt av gutta», sier Noah Steen.

- Slik vi spiller nå kan vi slå hvilket som helst lag i verden, mener Steen. - Det er deilig å se på det laget her nå. Vi er gode i alle spillets faser, kommenterte Viaplays Jørgen Klem. - Det er voldsomme tall, sa Viaplay-ekspert Ole Eskild Dahlstrøm





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Hockey-VM Norwegian Canada Hockey Team Petters Thoresen Noah Steen Christian Kaasastul Tinus Koblar

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