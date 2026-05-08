Donald Trump announces weapon's pause, inclusion of Ukrainian celebration in Russia due to their role in WWII

USA's President Donald Trump announces a three-day weapon's pause on 9, 10 and 11 May, including Ukrainian celebration in Russia due to their role in World War II.

Det skriver USAs president Donald Trump på Truth Social fredag kveld. Våpenhvilen varer 9. , 10. og 11. mai. – Feiringen i Russland er for seiersdagen, men på samme måte i Ukraina, fordi de også var en stor del og faktor i andre verdenskrig, skriver han videre.

Vil du se neste video? Slår seg løs i frekk dans1:20 Les også: Fantastisk nytt for Trump Våpenhvilen vil ifølge presidenten inkludere en suspensjon av all kinetisk aktivitet, i tillegg til en fangebytte av 1000 fanger fra hvert land. Forespørselen om fangebytte skal ha kommet fra Trump selv, som både president Vladimir Putin og president Volodymyr Zelenskyj angivelig skal ha gitt samtykke til. – Forhåpentligvis er dette begynnelsen på slutten på en veldig lang, dødelig og hardt utkjempet krig.

Samtalene fortsetter for å få slutt på denne store konflikten, den største siden andre verdenskrig, og vi kommer nærmere og nærmere hver dag, skriver trump. TRANSLATED TEXT: President Donald Trump of the United States wrote on Truth Social on Friday evening





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Donald Trump Weapon's Pause Ukraine World War II Russian Celebration

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