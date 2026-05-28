Drama in Norwegian Royal Family as Health Issues Mount

The Norwegian royal family has been in the news lately, with a focus on the health situation within the family. Princess Astrid (94) was admitted to Rikshospitalet with heart failure, and there have been no updates since. Princess Sonja (88) was also admitted to the hospital with heart flutter and heart failure. Crown Prince Haakon (52) has openly discussed how the health of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) has deteriorated. King Harald (89) is carrying out his duties despite his wife's health issues, and there have been concerns about his well-being. The royal family has been reduced, with King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon working hard but unable to do everything. The situation is described as dramatic, with all women in the family being sick, except for Ingrid Alexandra who is on the other side of the world.

Den norske kongefamilien preger stadig nyhetsbildet, men den siste tida har det i stor grad dreiet seg om helsesituasjonen innad i familien. For to uker ble det kjent at prinsesse Astrid (94) var innlagt på Rikshospitalet med hjertesvikt.

Siden har det ikke kommet noen oppdatering fra Slottet. Prinsesse Astrid fikk lagt inn midlertidig pacemaker tidligere i år. Kort tid seinere er også dronning Sonja (88) nå innlagt på Rikshospitalet, med hjerteflimmer og hjertesvikt. Samtidig er kronprins Haakon (52) åpen og ærlig om at også kronprinsesse Mette-Marits (52) helse har forverret seg.

Kong Harald og kronprins Haakon har fullstappet program, men det er klart han er bekymret når han sitter på Vestlandet langt borte fra familien og får beskjed om at dronningen er lagt inn på sykehus. Det er enestående at kong Harald velger å fortsette programmet, tross bekymringen. Kronprins Haakon tirsdag fortalte at han er svært bekymret for kronprinsesse Mette-Marits helse. Dronning Margrethe ble innlagt på Rigshospitalet tidligere denne uka og skal opereres.

Alle kvinnene i kongefamilien er syke, med unntak av Ingrid Alexandra som bor på den andre siden av jordkloden. Det er svært dramatisk. Kongen er i gang med sitt fylkesbesøk på Vestlandet, men det er nok bra for dem alle at prins Sverre Magnus har flyttet hjem og kan avlaste litt. Kongen beholder alltid humoren, den mannen





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Norwegian Royal Family Princess Astrid Princess Sonja Crown Prince Haakon King Harald Heart Failure Pacemaker Heart Flutter Dronning Margrethe Royal Duties Dramatic Times

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