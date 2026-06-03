Enrique Riquelme lover å kjøpe Erling Braut Haaland om han blir valgt som president

Enrique Riquelme lover at han skal kjøpe Erling Braut Haaland om han blir valgt som president. Team Haaland avviser at det kommer til å skje.

Enrique Riquelme lover at han skal kjøpe Erling Braut Haaland om han blir valgt som president. Team Haaland avviser at det kommer til å skje.

Enrique Riquelme poserte med en Real Madrid-drakt med Haaland bakpå ryggen og forsikret Los Blancos-fansen om at han aldri vil selge noen andeler i klubben. Klubben skal være 100% eid av medlemmene, ifølge Riquelme. Med samme premiss lovet Riquelme at Real Madrid skal kjøpe Haalands lagkamerat Rodri. Men med samme premiss.

Han må bli valgt som president. Alfie Haaland agent Rafaela Pimenta uttalte til TV 2 at det er veldig underholdende, men det stemmer ikke. Vi sier lykke til til kandidatene





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Real Madrid Enrique Riquelme Erling Braut Haaland Presidentvalg Kjøpe Real Madrid-Drakt Los Blancos-Fansen Medlemskontigenter Klubb Eid Medlem Premiss Avviser Poserte Forespør Lovnader Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe Kjøpe

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