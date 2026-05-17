Establishment of a Special Tribunal to Investigate Crimes against Ukraine

The text discusses the establishment of a special tribunal in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, inspired by the Nuremberg trials held after World War II to prosecute Nazi leaders.

Sist lørdag fulgte Russlands president Vladimir Putin feiringen av årsdagen for seieren over Nazi-Tyskland. Nå lages et tribunal inspirert av oppgjøret etter andre verdenskrig for å kunne dømme blant annet ham.

Europeerne ønsker det. Men noen andre vil hindre at russiske ledere stilles til ansvar. Mens Russland gjennomfører massive angrep mot Ukraina, forbereder andre det som skal skje den dagen krigen er over. De gjør klart for rettsoppgjøret.

Fredag kom en viktig enighet på plass. Da møttes utenriksministrene i Europarådet i Moldova. Det skal etableres et spesialtribunal for forbrytelser mot Ukraina.





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