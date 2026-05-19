EU Must Abandon Strong Energy Indebtedness to Russia and US or Risk Industrial Death

If EU succeeds in its energy transition and Norway does not, we could face strongly reduced incomes from the sale of oil and gas and industrial death. The author discusses the risks and the need for Norway to adapt to changing energy scenarios.

EU vil alltid trenge norsk olje og gass, sies det overalt. Men hva hvis det ikke stemmer? Har vi råd til å ignorere det scenariet?

Hvis EU lykkes med sin energiomstilling og Norge ikke gjør det, kan vi få strongly reduced incomes from the sale of oil and gas simultaneously with industrial death. Such a scenario can create industrial death in Norway. The reasons for this exponential increase in the energy shock, which started from number 1 (Russian attack on Ukraine), are due to the threat of Donald Trump's words that he can 'take' Greenland.

This new threat image can lead to industrial death in Norway. This statement is so alarming that it deserves a serious explanation. For those who are following the energy and climate discussions in Europe very closely, there was a dramatic change in the rhetoric and implementation in April when Accelerate EU was launched. No longer is there any doubt: the EU is dangerously dependent on the energy of Russia and the US.

The key point is to free ourselves from being dependent on hydrocarbons and produce renewable energy on our own. The energy transition is about many other things, but let's focus on what is necessary for the sake of it





Teknisk / 🏆 7. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EU Energy Transition Norway And EU Energy Dependence Industrial Death Russian Attack On Ukraine Trump's Greenland Threat Accelerate EU Energy Bank

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