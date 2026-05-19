EU's Dependence on Norwegian Oil and Gas and the Consequences of Ignoring a Different Scenario

The article discusses the EU's dependence on Norwegian oil and gas and the potential consequences of ignoring a different scenario. It highlights the exponential increase in energy shocks, particularly the impact of the US-Russia conflict and the potential impact on the Norwegian economy and industries.

EU vil alltid trenge norsk olje og gass, sies det overalt. Men hva hvis det ikke stemmer? Har vi råd til å ignorere det scenariet?

Hvis EU lykkes med sin energiomstilling og Norge ikke gjør det, kan vi få sterkt reduserte inntekter fra salg av olje og gass samtidig med industridød, skriver innleggsforfatteren. Det er vanskelig å overdrive hvilken støkk energisjokk nr. 2 har satt i hele EU-systemet. Hvis Russlands angrepskrig (energisjokk nr. 1) på Ukraina var 3,5 på Richters skala, slår Hormuz ut på 7,5. Hva er årsaken til denne eksponentielle økningen?

Jo, det er Donald Trumps trusler om å «ta» Grønland i vinter. Da forsto EU-lederne at det ikke bare er russerne som truer Europa – det går heller ikke an å stole på amerikanerne! Dette nye trusselbildet kan skape industridød i Norge. Det er en så skummel påstand at den fortjener en forklaring.

For oss som følger energi- og klimadiskusjonen i EU tett, endret retorikk og gjennomslag seg dramatisk i april da Accelerate EU ble lansert. Nå er det ikke lenger noen tvil:Alle sentrale beslutningstakere i EU har forstått at:EU lever farlig med sterk energiavhengighet til Russland og USADet siste handler om å frigjøre seg fra importavhengighet av hydrokarboner og produsere fornybar kraft på egen mark.

Energiomstillingen handler også om tusen andre ting, men la oss holde oss til det strengt nødvendige overordnede bildet. Dogmatiske holdninger står i veien for å akseptere at verden er i hurtig forandring





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EU Norwegian Oil And Gas Energy Shock US-Russia Conflict Climate Change Energy Transition Renewables Energy Efficiency Industry Norwegian Economy Climate Goals Fossil Fuels Greenhouse Gas Emissions Energy Prices Climate Change Mitigation Climate Change Adaptation Climate Change Impacts Climate Change Solutions Climate Change Policies Climate Change Research Climate Change Policies Climate Change Mitigation Climate Change Adaptation Climate Change Impacts Climate Change Solutions Climate Change Policies Climate Change Research Climate Change Policies Climate Change Mitigation Climate Change Adaptation Climate Change Impacts Climate Change Solutions Climate Change Policies Climate Change Research

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