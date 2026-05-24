Europe, US and China continue to prioritize processes rather than geopolitical factors in industrial strategy

The European Union's Industrial Accelerator Act proposal aims to strengthen industrial leadership in strategic sectors, promote decarbonization, and increase demand for low-carbon products produced in Europe. However, the challenges in Europe's industrial competitiveness, low capital availability, high energy costs, weak investment appetite, fragmented markets, and global competition from states like China and the US remain. The article emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues to maintain industrial competitiveness and strategic robustness.

Mens USA og Kina satser penger bak sine industrielle ambisjoner, satser Europa og Norge fortsatt mest på prosesser. EU-kommisjonens visepresident Stéphane Séjourné presenterte Industrial Accelerator Act i Brussel 4. mars, som er et vedtak som styrker industrielt lederskap, fremmer avkarbonisering og øker etterspørselen etter lavkarbonprodukter produsert i Europa.

EUs industriproduksjon skal økes fra 14,3 prosent av bruttonasjonalprodukt (BNP) i 2024 til minst 20 prosent innen 2035. For Norge, Europeisk innhold i produkter og løsninger (Made in Europe-bestemmelser) og krav om betydelig andel med innsatsfaktorer med lavere karbonavtrykk er viktige temaer. Samtidig er det utfordrende å komme bort fra følelsen av at Europa fortsatt behandler en geopolitisk industrikrise som et byråkratisk problem. For USA og Kina handler industriell vekst om makt, energisikkerhet, teknologi og industriell kapasitet





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Industrial Accelerator Act Made In Europe Low-Carbon Products Industriell Konkurransekraft Industrial Strategy

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Europe, US and China continue to prioritize processes rather than geopolitical factors in industrial strategyThe European Union's Industrial Accelerator Act proposal aims to strengthen industrial leadership in strategic sectors, promote decarbonization, and increase demand for low-carbon products produced in Europe. However, the challenges in Europe's industrial competitiveness, low capital availability, high energy costs, weak investment appetite, fragmented markets, and global competition from states like China and the US remain. The article emphasizes the urgency of addressing these issues to maintain industrial competitiveness and strategic robustness.

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