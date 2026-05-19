Football news in Norwegian

The news provides an overview of the current football situation in Norway, focusing on players' health, upcoming matches, and past incidents.

Jonas føler seg bedre, men det er en lang vei til at han blir kampklar akkurat nå. KFUM og Glimt kommer for tidlig for ham, sier Tettey til avisen.

Han ble skadet i hjemmekampen mot Lillestrøm i mai og har hatt problemer med baksiden av det ene låret siden. Ole Selnæs har slitt med en liten leggskade de siste kampene, og på grunn av det ble byttet ut til pause de to siste kampene. Han trente ifølge avisen ikke med laget tirsdag, men hovedtreneren har et håp om at han er med mot KFUM mandag. Adrian Pereira ble byttet ut mot Aalesund med en skade.

Tettey tror ikke at han er klar igjen til KFUM-kampen. Landslagssjef Roberto Martínez avslørte tirsdag hvilke spillere som blir med til VM i Nord-Amerika neste måned. Ikke uventet ble Ronaldos navn lest opp. Han ble i 2022 den første til å score i fem ulike VM, og nå er han klar for sitt sjette. 41-åringen har de siste årene spilt for saudiarabiske Al-Nassr, men er fortsatt den klart største fotballstjernen i Portugal.

VM-trofeet er det eneste Ronaldo mangler av store titler i karrieren. Molde fortsetter å sette spillerstallen for neste sesong. Tirsdag formiddag skriver klubben i en pressemelding at de henter hjem Sherin Obaidli (33). - Jeg føler det er det riktige steget i min karriere å reise hjem nå.

Jeg har hatt mine beste år hjemme i Molde, så det var et naturlig valg for meg. Jeg kommer hjem fordi jeg ønsker å vinne med Molde, sier Obaidli i pressemeldingen. Oppgjørets mellom Vålerenga og Lillestrøm måtte stoppes flere ganger på grunn av røyk på banen og kasting av diverse gjenstander. Norges Fotballforbund har gitt LSK og Vålerenga forelegg etter den kaotiske kampen i april.

Årsak: glassflasker, snusbokser, lightere, bluss og fyrverkeri. LSK har fått et forelegg på 55.000 kroner fra NFF. VIF har fått en bot på 40.000 kroner. I Lillestrøms sak dreier det seg om at det ble kastet fem snusbokser inn på banen etter et kvarter.

Deretter ble det sendt fyrverkeri i retning banen like etter pause. Noen Vålerenga-supportere kastet ut minimum én glassflaske og flere snusbokser på kunstgresset etter 55 minutter. Etter kampslutt ble det kastet ut flere gjenstander. I påtalemålsnævnens vurdering heter det også at det ble «avfyrt en rekke håndholdte bluss på uriktig tidspunkt»





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Norwegian Football Football Headlines Player Updates Upcoming Matches Incidents And Controversies

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