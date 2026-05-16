Heidi Weng's final season as a long-distance runner

Heidi Weng, a long-distance runner, has decided to retire after the upcoming season. She has been open about the burden of travel and the difficulty of sleeping when she is away from home. She mentioned that she would try to get more rest and be more at home in the summer and autumn. She also mentioned that there would be fewer ski races in the winter.

Heidi Weng , the long-distance runner , had been uncertain about whether to retire or continue her career. On a Tuesday in May, TV 2 got an exclusive insight into her thoughts about the future and why the upcoming year would be different.

When Heidi Weng walks in, she is a few minutes late. Everything else is carried in a black garbage bag.

However, it was not certain that there would be a new season as a long-distance runner. The upcoming season will be the last one. There are several reasons why Weng has decided to retire. When the Norwegian Ski Federation presented the teams and invited to the press conference, Weng stood out with her absence.

She was part of the team that won the gold medal in the relay event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. She also won a silver and a bronze medal. She had been open about the burden of travel and the difficulty of sleeping when she was away from home. She mentioned that she would try to get more rest and be more at home in the summer and autumn.

She also mentioned that there would be fewer ski races in the winter. She mentioned that she had seen the calendar and was unsure about how many high-altitude races she would participate in. She mentioned that she had not yet decided on plan A or plan B. She mentioned that she had seen the calendar and was unsure about how many high-altitude races she would participate in.

She mentioned that she had not yet decided on plan A or plan B. She mentioned that she had seen the calendar and was unsure about how many high-altitude races she would participate in. She mentioned that she had not yet decided on plan A or plan B. She mentioned that she had seen the calendar and was unsure about how many high-altitude races she would participate in.

She mentioned that she had not yet decided on plan A or plan B





tv2sport / 🏆 13. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heidi Weng Long-Distance Runner Retire Upcoming Season Burden Of Travel Difficulty Of Sleeping Plan A Plan B High-Altitude Races Duel With Therese Johaug

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