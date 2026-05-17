Hjelmesæth believes in relationship between salt intake and obesity

Professor Jøran Hjelmesæth thinks that there may be a connection between the intake of salt and obesity.

Professor Jøran Hjelmesæth mener studien er interessant. Han er seksjonsoverlege ved Hormon-, overvekt- og ernæringsavdelingen – Forskningsseksjonen, Sykehuset i Vestfold, professor ved Avdeling for endokrinologi, sykelig overvekt og forebyggende medisin, Universitetet i Oslo.

Denne tverrsnittsstudien finner at de som hadde høyt saltinntak, også hadde større forekomst av fedme. Such studies may not provide any causal explanation, and therefore cannot provide any information on any possible causal relationship. Professor Hjelmesæth believes that there could be several possible reasons for this relationship between salt intake and obesity, such as: a. The individuals who are obese and eat a lot of food may also consume more salt, which is present in the food. b.

Maybe the researchers speculate that the accumulated fat in the body causes the body to store more salt, which leads to fat retention. What is the worse source of sugar, carbohydrates, salt or fat? Professor Hjelmesæth says that, weight loss, including fat mass and fat-free mass, is body weight reduction. The weight of the body can be maintained, the weight if you eat the same calories as you burn.

Despite this, body weight can also increase a little due to changes in food intake or increased salt intake. As salt is present in the body, it binds water. When water is bound, water volume increases slightly. This causes the weight to increase a little





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Salt Intake Obesity Hjelmesæth Professor

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