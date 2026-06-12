Hully's Unique Challenge: Finding 48 Different Representatives from 48 Different Countries for the FIFA World Cup

Hully, an Englishman, has embarked on a unique challenge to find 48 different representatives from 48 different countries for the FIFA World Cup. He has enlisted the help of friends on vacation worldwide to secure the collection. The collection includes countries like Curaçao, Jordan, Cape Verde, and Egypt. Hully's colleague contributed with Algeria, after a trip to Paris. Another friend returned from Barcelona with a bottle from Paraguay. A Finnish beer friend helped him with a box of alcohol-free malt drink from Qatar. A Polish beer friend contributed with a similar drink from Iraq. The Norwegian representative comes from Oslo-brewery Amundsen, an unconventional beer from Norwegian eyes. Hully has also created his own rule for the World Cup, where he will drink each representative when their country is eliminated from the tournament.

Hully har gjennomført samme stunt mange ganger, og denne gangen var målet å samle 48 ulike representanter fra VM-nasjonene. For å få en komplett samling måtte han tilbringe tid med venner på ferie over hele verden.

Curaçao, Jordan, Kapp Verde og Egypt ble sikret på denne måten. En kollega bidro med Algerie, etter en tur til Paris. En annen venn kom tilbake fra Barcelona med en flaske fra Paraguay. En ølvenn fra Finland hjalp meg enormt.

Han hadde nemlig en boks med alkoholfri maltdrikk fra Qatar liggende. En polsk ølvenn bisto med en liknende drikk fra Irak. Den norske representanten kommer fra Oslo-bryggeriet Amundsen, en noe utradisjonell øl sett fra norske øyne. Hully har også laget sin egen VM-regel, hvor han skal drikke hver enkelt når landet blir eliminert fra turneringen.

England er det landet som gjelder for Hully, og han har stor tro på Ståle Solbakkens mannskap. Sommerens VM blir dermed en kombinasjon av fotballnerding, samlergalskap og en form for utslagsrituale fra kjøleskapet for engelskmannen





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FIFA World Cup Beer Challenge Representatives England New Zealand Ståle Solbakkens Mannskap Algeria Paraguay Qatar Irak Norway England New Zealand Ståle Solbakkens Mannskap Algeria Paraguay Qatar Irak Norway

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