Industrial Accelerator Act: EU's Plan to Boost Industrial Competitiveness

The Industrial Accelerator Act proposed by the EU aims to strengthen industrial leadership in strategic sectors, promote decarbonization in the industry, and increase demand for low-carbon products produced in Europe. The plan includes requirements for European content in products and solutions (Made in Europe provisions) and a significant share of low-carbon factor inputs. However, the text raises concerns about the geopolitical nature of the plan and the challenges faced by Europe and Norway in terms of capital, high energy costs, weak investment appetite, fragmented markets, and global competition from states investing heavily in industrial dominance.

Mens USA og Kina investerer i sine industrielle ambisjoner, satser Europa og Norge fortsatt mest på prosesser. EU-kommisjonens visepresident Stéphane Séjourné presenterte ' Industrial Accelerator Act ' i Brussel 4. mars.

Lovforslaget er ment å styrke industrielt lederskap i strategiske sektorer, fremme avkarbonisering i industrien og øke etterspørselen etter lavkarbonprodukter produsert i Europa. EUs industriproduksjon skal økes fra 14,3 prosent av bruttonasjonalprodukt (BNP) i 2024 til minst 20 prosent innen 2035. For USA og Kina spiller det om makt, kontroll over verdikjeder, energisikkerhet, råvarer, teknologi og industriell kapasitet. USA vedtok Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) og åpnet for subsidier i størrelsesorden hundrevis av milliarder dollar.

Kina går enda lenger, med kombinert statsstøtte, billig kapital fra statlige banker, subsidiert energi, strategisk kontroll over råvarer og massiv utbygging av fornybar energi. IMF anslår at kinesiske industrisubsidier kan utgjøre opptil 4 prosent av BNP. For Europa og Norge, er det viktig å investere seg til konkurransekraft, og ikke bare å snakke om prosesser. Det handler om strategisk robusthet, fremtidig verdiskapning, arbeidsplasser og investering i industriell kapasitet





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Industrial Accelerator Act EU Industrial Competitiveness Industrial Leadership Decarbonization Made In Europe Provisions Investment In Industrial Capacity Strategic Robustness Geopolitical Nature Of Industrial Policies

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