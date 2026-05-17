Under the guidance of manager Michael Carrick, the Manchester United team finished third in the Premier League, and the team's debut goal in the daily match was scored by Luke Shaw after just six minutes. Bruno Fernandes recorded 20 assists, and he and Jayda Mota scored 3-1 from the spot. The VAR system is involved in the scoring drawing doubt whether it should be disallowed.

Manager Michael Carrick will not be unveiled before the game at Old Trafford, but signs point towards him being the permanent leader of the Red Devils.

His team finished third in the Premier League under his charge. This is a given before the remaining league game against Brighton. Daily's match included a recording of the Premier League record for Bruno Fernandes in terms of assists and a scoring that will be fiercely debated. Just six minutes into the first half, the first goal happened, and it was scored by a man who rarely figures in the scoring charts.

Luke Shaw, the left-back, took the ball down in the box and flicked it in, and it went in the net. This was his first goal in three and a half years (January 2023)





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