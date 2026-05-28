News headlines

A collection of news articles in Norwegian, covering various topics such as aquaculture, fintech, defense, shipping, and banking.

Andfjord Salmon utvikler oppdrettsanlegg på land på Andøya i Nordland, og regner med å selge sin første post-smolt i juni. Rederiet Hunter Group har torsdag morgen lagt frem resultater for sitt sterkeste kvartal noensinne, ifølge en fersk rapport.

Huddlestock Fintech fikk et resultat før skatt på minus 12,2 millioner kroner i første kvartal, opp fra minus 18,6 millioner i samme periode i fjor. Fjord Defence gjentar sin guiding for forsvarssegmentet på inntekter på 420-450 millioner kroner i år, og brutto driftsresultat (ebitda) på 90-110 millioner. Hav Group har levert resultater for første kvartal torsdag morgen.

Solcelleselskapet Otovo fikk et resultat etter skatt på minus 146,1 millioner kroner i første kvartal, ned fra minus 100,1 millioner kroner i samme periode året før. SpareBank 1 Østfold Akershus har besuttet å sette i gang et kostnadsprogram i morbanken for å styrke lønnsomheten og redusere bankens kostnadsbase





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Andfjord Salmon Post-Smolt Rederiet Hunter Group Huddlestock Fintech Fjord Defence Hav Group Solcelleselskapet Otovo Sparebank 1 Østfold Akershus

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