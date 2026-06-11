News headlines

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Flere meksikanske medier melder at stasjonene er stengt som følge av demonstrasjoner i sentrum av den meksikanske hovedstaden. Protestene ledes av den meksikanske lærerorganisasjonen CNTE , som i flere uker har demonstrert for høyere lønn og endringer i pensjonssystemet, melderTrøndelag politidistrikt melder at en hest torsdag kveld benyttet E6 i retning Stjørdal .

Kronprins Haakon tok imot flere gjester under markeringen av 25-årsjubileet til Kronprinsparets fond. Nå når kronprinsessen er alvorlig syk, er det veldig fint og litt vemodig også, å tenke tilbake på denne dagen, og jeg skulle ønske hun kunne vært her i dag sammen med oss. For denne bilturen ble avgjørende for fundamentet vårt som kronprinspar, og for at alle vi er samlet her i dag, sier kronprinsen.

Likud-minister May Golan risikerer korrupsjonstiltale etter at politiet er ferdige med etterforskningen av henne. Etterforskningen startet i kjølvannet av at TV-stasjonen Channel 12 News for over et år siden rapporterte om at Golan og en rekke medarbeidere hadde drevet systematisk svindel på det offentliges bekostning. Kanalen hevdet at hun hadde brukt midler fra en ideell organisasjon hun hadde grunnlagt. Ifølge mediet ble betydelige pengesummer, som var donert til organisasjonen, brukt til annet enn lokale formål. Golan mottok også store summer fordi hun var styremedlem, lyder anklagene





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Meksikanske Medier Demonstrasjoner CNTE Trøndelag Politidistrikt E6 Stjørdal Kronprins Haakon Kronprinsparets Fond Likud-Minister May Golan Korrupsjonstiltale Etterforskning TV-Stasjonen Channel 12 News Systematisk Svindel Ideell Organisasjon Miljøer Styremedlem

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