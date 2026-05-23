Norwegian actress mark class="red"Renate/mark Reinsve and Hollywood star mark class='red'Sebastian/mark Stan are photographed at the Cannes Film Festival.

Norwegian actress mark class="red"Renate/mark Reinsve and Hollywood star mark class='red'Sebastian/mark Stan attend the Cannes Film Festival, where they receive interviews. Reinsve will make a comeback at the festival with her role in 'Fjord',

Norsk skuespillerinn Renate Reinsve og Hollywood-stjernen Sebastian Stan blir fotografert under en red-carpet-scene for den franske filmfestivalen i Cannes. Reinsve er aktuell med filmen ' Fjord ' og Stan med 'The White Tiger', og begge har store forventninger til festivalen.

Reinsve har en interessant inntreffer i Cannes, da hun vant prisen for best kvinnelige skuespiller i 2021 med filmen 'Verdens verste menneske'. Hun er i ferd med å returnere til festivalen med en annen rolle i 'Fjord'





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Cannes Film Festival Renate Reinsve Sebastian Stan Fjord Interviewing Debuts Long Filming Days Physical Punishment Of Children Religious Family Neighbors Norway Transition To A New Life Movie Adaptation Of A Novel Lot Of Tags In Filming Premiere Event

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