Norwegian duo behind official Norwegian VM-song: 'We wanted to create something genuine and heartfelt'

Two Norwegian artists, Markus Neby and Nicolay Ramm, have been working on the official Norwegian VM-song for the upcoming tournament. They discuss their inspiration, the challenges of selecting artists, and the excitement of contributing to the football event.

Du må nærmest ha bodd under en stein om du ikke har fått med deg at fotball-VM er rett rundt hjørnet. Landslagsgutta er på reklameplakater overalt, de store byene forbereder seg på folkefest, det er podkaster, TV-serier, bøker - og det er låter.

De fleste kjenner til «Alt for Norge», herrelandslagets offisielle VM-låt i 1994. Nå skal Norge tilbake til både mesterkapet og USA, og kampen om å ta over tronen etter den legendariske låta er for alvor i gang. To som har levert sitt bidrag, er Markus Neby (34) og Nicolay Ramm (37). De står bak det som er NRKs offisielle VM-låt, og «Sammen for Norge» er på god vei til å bli en av sommerens største landeplager.

Overfor Dagbladet forteller de om jakten på stjerneartistene, den uventede responsen fra naboene i øst og deler samtidig sprikende VM-spådommer





dagbladet / 🏆 2. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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