Norwegian Football History in the Making

A significant event for the Norwegian football team, a unique opportunity for a male national team coach to select players for a World Cup appearance after nearly three decades.

Lytt til saken En av de fineste scenene fra VM-kvaliken var da landslagssjefen og hans assistent Kent Bergersen tok inn inntrykkene, alene og sammen, på mektige San Siro etter 4-1-triumfen i november.

Italia hadde vunnet 47 og ikke tapt én eneste av sine 55 hjemmekamper i VM-kvalifiseringen siden 1934. Så kom vennene fra sandkassa på Kirkenær i Grue kommune og ødela alt for den stolte nasjonen med fire VM-gull. Et halvt år senere skal Norges VM-tropp leses opp der de to vokste opp, langt inne i landet, drøyt halvannen time nordøst for hovedstaden. En stor kveld for Grue, en enorm kveld for norsk fotball.

Vi vet hvem de fleste av de 26 er. De det knytter seg spenning rundt, er primært folk som reiser til VM som reserver. Er dette så mye å mase med, i en nasjon som bare i dette århundret har tatt 75 VM-gull i skiskyting og 87 i langrenn. Svaret er ja, fordi...

Er du mannlig norsk landslagsspiller, kan dette være sjansen du får til å oppleve VM. De aller fleste får aldri oppleve det. For ytterligere å sette det i perspektiv: Siden 2000 har det vært flere VM i både ishockey og skiskyting enn det har vært fotball-VM gjennom tidene. De som fikk med seg brasilianernes show da Carlo Ancelotti offentliggjorde sin tropp, forstår hvor mye et VM-uttak kan bety





vgnett / 🏆 6. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Norwegian Football Team World Cup Coach Selection Tragedy And Fate Football History

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