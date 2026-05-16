Police respond to situations: car chase, knife incident, arson

Police efforts to bring down a speeding vehicle led to a brief confrontation. A man is now being questioned for deploying a knive. Police also responded to reports of a house fire and ongoing arson. Meanwhile, local athletes celebrated a victory in a foreign competition and the police are investigating a case of assault.

Klokken 20.14 forsøkte en politipatrulje å stanse en bil som burnet på en parkeringsplass i Voss sentrum. Etter noe søk etter bilen ble det gjort ny observasjon.

Bilen ble da stanset ved forsettlig påkjørsel av patruljen. Ingen skadet, opplyser operasjonsleder Tore-Andre Brakstad i politiet. To personer skal ha kommet seg ut av bygningen. Nødetatene på vei til Eidsvågneset, meldt om brann i enebolig.

Er observert flammer gjennom taket. Beboere evakuert, opplyste operasjonsleder Tore-Andre Brakstad i politiet. Fredag tok Stian Angermund gullet hjem til Bergen og Varegg Idrettslag i det internasjonale motbakkeløpet Zegama-Aizkorri. Politiet har pågrepet tre menn i 20- og 30-årene etter voldshendelsen på Askøy





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