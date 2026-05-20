Raúl Castro Jr. Indicted by the US by Defenders of Human Rights

The indictment is expected to be related to the shooting down of planes in 1996 that belonged to a militant group opposing Fidel Castro's administration. The indictment marks an attempt to hold Cuba accountable for the loss of life.

Lytt til saken Short version was generated using artificial intelligence and validated by VG journalists. In recent days, numerous media have reported that the US authorities are working on trying to prosecute Raúl Castro (94).

According to Reuters, the news agency cites a high-ranking source in the presidential administration. The indictment has not yet been officially confirmed. Raúl Castro is the brother of former president Fidel Castro, who passed away in 2016. He took over the presidency in 2008 when his brother became ill and ruled the country until 2018.

Brothers have been in power on the island since the Cuban Revolution in 1959. Raúl Castro is still considered a significant figure in the country's politics. President Donald Trump has long desired regime change on the island. It is expected that the indictment against the 94-year-old ex-president and his brother primarily relates to the shooting down of planes belonging to an activist group.

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio addressed the Cuban people on Wednesday and called for a new path further between countries. He accused the country's communist leaders of theft, corruption, and oppression. Dbs has previously reported that the case is related to the fact that Cuba shot down two of Brothers to the Rescue's planes in 1996 in international airspace. The group has also released plane flyers over Cuba and rescued refugees in boats who were trying to reach the USA.

Four people died when two of the group's planes were shot down by the Cuban military in international airspace. The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has called Cuba's government corrupt and incompetent, wanting regime change on the independent island. Ever since, the Island has been running out of diesel and refined oil, resulting in the imposition of an oil blockade on the island.

Negotiations between the US and the Cuban government have been stalled in recent weeks, with uncertainty continuing as to when the case will be tried. The case is a sign of the Trump administration's increasing use of criminal prosecution against political opponents, according to Reuters





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Raúl Castro Indicted US Fidel Castro Brothers To The Rescue BDS Loss Of Life

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