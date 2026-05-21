Rami Malek vurderte å ikke spille i 'The Man I Love'

Rami Malek, som vant Oscar for sin rolle som Freddie Mercury i filmen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' i 2018, var usikker på om han ville spille rollen i Ira Sachs' film 'The Man I Love'. Filmen handler om en teaterskuespiller i New York som får aids-diagnose og navigerer livet, kjærligheten og kunsten. Malek var redd for at filmen ville bli for lik den hans egen rolle i 'Bohemian Rhapsody', og at det ville bli problematisk. Han måtte tenke nøye gjennom hva han egentlig var redd for, og bestemte seg for å spille rollen. Han forklarte at han hadde lært seg fra Freddie Mercury å konfrontere frykten.

Rami Malek , som vant Oscar for sin rolle som Freddie Mercury i filmen 'Bohemian Rhapsody' i 2018, var usikker på om han ville spille rollen i Ira Sachs ' film ' The Man I Love '.

Filmen handler om en teaterskuespiller i New York som får aids-diagnose og navigerer livet, kjærligheten og kunsten. Malek var redd for at filmen ville bli for lik den hans egen rolle i 'Bohemian Rhapsody', og at det ville bli problematisk. Han måtte tenke nøye gjennom hva han egentlig var redd for, og bestemte seg for å spille rollen. Han forklarte at han hadde lært seg fra Freddie Mercury å konfrontere frykten. Filmen fikk åtte minutter lang stående applaus etter verdenspremieren onsdag kveld





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Rami Malek Freddie Mercury The Man I Love Ira Sachs Oscar AIDS New York Teaterskuespiller

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