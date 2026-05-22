Salts forhold til vektøking

Professor Jøran Hjelmesæth is concerned about the relationship between salt intake and weight gain. He says that people who consume large amounts of salt may not be particularly heavier because of dietary intake highly salted food, but that salt binds water in the body and increases even the slightest weight increase. However, he believes that when salt intake exceeds dietary intake, it becomes an additional factor in weight control.

Professor Jøran Hjelmesæth mener studien er interessant. Han er seksjonsoverlege ved Hormon-, overvekt- og ernæringsavdelingen – Forskningsseksjonen, Sykehuset i Vestfold, professor ved Avdeling for endokrinologi, sykelig overvekt og forebyggende medisin, Universitetet i Oslo.

Denne tverrsnittsstudien finner at de som hadde høyt saltinntak, også hadde større forekomst av fedme. Such studies may not provide any causal explanation, and therefore cannot provide any information on any possible causal relationship. Professor Hjelmesæth believes that there could be several possible reasons for this relationship between salt intake and obesity. One of these reasons mentioned is that those with obesity and consume a lot of food also consume more salt.

The food. Professor Hjelmesæth also points out that the physique, including fat mass and fat-free mass, remains stable if you eat as many calories as you burn. Eating more calories than necessary will be stored as fat, leading to an increase in weight.

In addition, Hjelmesæth emphasizes that the body weight can increase slightly, for example by 0.5 kg from one day to the next, if one consumes more salt than normal. This is because salt binds water in the body, and when the water content increases, the weight may also increase slightly. Thus, he states that the intake of salt is an additional factor to consider when trying to control weight problems





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Salts Relation To Weight Gain Professor Jos Hjelmesath Tverrsnittsstudier Saltinntak

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