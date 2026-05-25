Stine B. Knutsen wins case against Ringsaker municipality

Stine B. Knutsen, who had a traumatic childhood with an alcoholic mother, sued Ringsaker municipality for 3,3 million euros. The municipality was found to have made a serious mistake in not intervening when she was four years old. The municipality was ordered to pay 1,75 million euros in compensation, plus nearly 480,000 euros in legal fees. However, the municipality debated whether to appeal, which would result in a significant financial loss. Knutsen will now have to go through the process again.

Stine B. Knutsen saksøkte Ringsaker kommune for 3,3 millioner fordi barnevernet ikke grep inn. Hun hadde en traumatisk barndom med en alkoholisert mor. I tingretten mente de at barnevernet hadde begått en alvorlig feilvurdering.

Kommunen ble dømt til å betale 1,75 millioner kroner i erstatning, i tillegg til saksomkostninger på nær 480.000 kroner. Men kommunen diskuterte om de skulle anke, noe som ville føre til et stort tap. Knutsen må nå gjennom hele prosessen igjen. Politikerne i Ringsaker diskuterte anken, med ordføreren Kai Ove Berg (H) som mente det var viktig for kommuner over hele landet at denne saken går videre i rettssystemet





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Stine B. Knutsen Ringsaker Municipality Child Abuse Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Legal Proceedings Appeal Compensation Saksomkostninger

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