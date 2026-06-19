Fellesforbundet og Virke har kommet til enighet på Grossistoverenskomsten, som betyr at streikefaren er avblåst for over 4000 ansatte i grossistbransjen. Ansatte får et generelt tillegg på 6,50 kroner fra 1. april 2026, og minstelønnssatsene økes med ytterligere 1,50 kroner per time.

Etter fire timer på overtid kom Fellesforbundet og Virke til enighet på Grossistoverenskomsten natt til fredag. Dermed er streikefaren avblåst for over 4000 ansatte i grossistbransjen.

Ansatte får et generelt tillegg på 6,50 kroner fra 1. april 2026, og minstelønnssatsene økes med ytterligere 1,50 kroner per time. I tillegg er det enighet om forskuttering av sykepenger og omsorgs- og pleiepenger. Fellesforbundet trekker også frem et gjennomslag på arbeidstid, der ansatte med bedriftstilpasset arbeidstid nå får rett til både arbeidstidstillegg og overtidsbetaling





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