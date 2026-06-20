Supporters' enthusiasm for the Sweden-Netherlands match varies across locations

The enthusiasm for the Sweden-Netherlands match varies across locations, with some areas experiencing high turnout and others showing low interest. The match between Sweden and Netherlands was shown in several locations, including Houston Stadium, Jordal Amfi in Oslo, and Sports Illustrated's 'watch party' in New Jersey.

I Göteborg oppsto køkaos, men flere andre steder er det "sådär" oppmøte for å se oppgjøret mellom Sverige og Nederland. Mens nasjonalsangene runget over høyttalerne på Houston stadion, kom det imidlertid noen flere VM-tittere ruslende inn dørene på Jordal Amfi i Oslo.

Flere av Oslos storstuer viser også kampen mellom Sverige og Nederland i kveld, blant dem Jordal Amfi, der det nærmest var folketomt et kvarter før kampstart. Da den svenske nasjonalsangen runget over høyttalerne på Houston stadion, ruslet imidlertid noen flere tilskuere til, men det var fortsatt mer husrom enn folk da nederlenderne utliknet etter bare fem minutters spill. Under Norges åpningskamp mot Irak var det fullt hus, og arrangøren venter tilskuerrekord under neste ukes kamp mot Frankrike.

De har valgt seg ut fire kamper; Norges tre kamper i gruppespillet og Sveriges oppgjør mot Nederland. Drømmescenarioet er at Norge og Sverige møtes en gang i løpet av turneringa, selv om det ikke er så sannsynlig, sier Alexander Bonsaksen, prosjektleder i eventbyrået JCP. Arrangøren, Daniel Østbye i Vålerenga Ishockey, sier at de har valgt å vise norske kamper for å unngå at det blir snevert om de bare viste norske kamper.

"Hadde vi bare vist norske kamper, hadde det vært litt snevert. Vi må gamble litt, og telle opp til slutt hvordan vi har gjort det. Så langt er vi veldig fornøyde," sier Daniel Østbye. Kamilla Ekenes og Celine Hordnes, to tilskuere fra Drammen, har tatt turen inn til Oslo for å få med seg de to kampene som spilles i kveld på storskjerm.

Ekenes forteller at hun er ihuga Vålerenga-fan, og ser gjerne Sverige spille mot Nederland på Jordal.

"Jeg kjenner mange svensker, så når svenskene spiller, heier vi på dem. Og de heier på Norge når vi spiller," sier hun. God plass er det også på Sports Illustrated sitt "watch party" i New Jersey, der Dagbladet er på plass. Der finnes ikke mange svensker, bare en liten håndfull tilskuere som har samlet seg foran storskjermen inne på stadion.

Det er lav interesse for kampen i New Jersey, der det reklameres med gratis inngang. Dette er det verste Henrik Borg har sett, for anledningen iført gul Sverige-drakt. I Göteborg er det andre boller. Svenske medier meldte før kampstart om fullstendig køkaos utenfor Ullevi i Göteborg, som tar 15 000 tilskuere.

Der svimet flere av i køen. Det skyldes først og fremst varmen. En er fraktet til sykehus, og resten er ivaretatt av helsepersonell på stedet, sier Morten Gunneng, vakthavende befal i politiet tilGOD KOK: Svenske tilskuere på Stockholm Stadion lørdag kveld. Rettelse: I en tidligere versjon av denne saken ble det beskrevet som glissent også på Stockholm Stadion, basert på bilder lastet opp på Bildbyrån under kampen.

Så kom nye bilder, som setter stockholmerne i et annet lys. De første bildene ble trolig tatt i god tid før kampstart





dagbladet / 🏆 2. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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