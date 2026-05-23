The Short Life of Timmy, the Young Humpback Whale

The story of Timmy, a young humpback whale who became a global sensation when she got stuck on shallow waters off Germany. The rescue operation was broadcasted worldwide, but unfortunately, Timmy's life was short. The Danish Environment Agency tried to move the whale to a harbor for processing, but failed. Greenpeace marine biologist Thilo Maack believes that the whale would have died shortly after the rescue operation.

Timmy , the young humpback whale , became a global sensation when she got stuck on shallow waters off Germany . A live stream of her rescue operation was broadcasted worldwide.

Unfortunately, Timmy's life was short. Humpback whales can live up to 70 years. Timmy was estimated to be around 2 years old when she was found dead on Anholt Island in Denmark. Anne Vibeke Mortensen, who owns a summer house on Anholt, has been following and photographing the whale since it appeared on the beach on May 15th.

She is worried about the impact on the beach if the whale explodes or starts to rot. The Danish Environment Agency tried to move the whale to Grenaa harbor for processing, but failed. The whale is now stuck on a sandbank near the shore. The Danish Environment Agency advises people to stay away from the carcass due to health risks and the potential for the whale to explode due to gas from decomposition.

Anne Vibeke Mortensen believes that the whale will be removed before it starts to stink. Greenpeace marine biologist Thilo Maack believes that the whale would have died shortly after the rescue operation. The whale was first spotted in March in the harbor in Wismar, where she got stuck in fishing nets. Later, she stranded in shallow waters near Timmendorfer Strand in Germany, earning her the nickname.

The rescue operation was funded by two German entrepreneurs, Karin Walter-Mommert and Walter Gunz





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Humpback Whale Timmy Germany Denmark Rescue Operation Live Stream Greenpeace Thilo Maack Environment Agency Sandbank Explosive Gas From Decomposition

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