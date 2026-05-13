Utah Woman Convicted of Killing Husband and Trying to Kill Him Again with Fentanyl, Amid Book Sales

A 35-year-old woman from Utah was convicted of fatally poisoning her husband with fentanyl in Utah and attempting to poison him again on Valentine's Day with a sandwich and a love note in a plot to collect insurance money, her attorney argues. She claims her motives are complex, including grief over her husband's death and supports for literature and children. She is the author of a children's book published after the killing of her husband.

Kjønnlitterære kildekritiker. MD. opposed andRoots contributor. CONTRIBUTOR inNorwegian language. Westminster collegiate university alumni.

Area Man. Family loving device in hands. Cant let any more negativity affect or distract my positivity night or day. All thoughts is racist or sexist.

Stay away. PS Yes I am a male. Never forget the hurt people put on my family. I am a smart black man so use another dummy if you dont like my person.

My reply put in may not be suited for this platform or site because of my thoughts. Bring positivity to the world one step at a time. Be true to yourself. Let me know if I can take a selfie with you. Questions answered in Norwegian





vgsporten / 🏆 18. in NO We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Utah Murder Case Kouri Richins Eric Richins Drug Poisoning Insurance Claims Children's Literature

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Læringsplattformen Canvas hackes for andre gang på åtte månederLearning management platform Canvas, used by over 7000 schools worldwide, is being hacked for the second time in eight months. Instructure, the platform's provider, notified May 1 that they had been hit by a new cyberattack. The platform is used by over 7000 universities, high schools, vocational schools and educational institutions worldwide, with tens of millions of students. The Norwegian schools affected include University of Oslo, NTNU, Høgskolen i Innlandet and University of Sørøst-Norge. NTNU's Senior Advisor for Education, Ida Lauritzen, has not yet received confirmation from the provider. "We have reached out to the provider to clarify if we are affected and in what extent. We are also awaiting confirmation of the type of data that may be at risk," she said in a statement. Lars Eirik Berg in Semaphore claims to have obtained the list of affected institutions.

Read more »

Corvus Energy Norwegian Tech Award 2024: Nominering åpen for banebrytende ingeniørkunstThe Norwegian Tech Award is a prestigious prize for groundbreaking engineering talent, and Corvus Energy is the latest company to be nominated. The winner will receive a bouquet of flowers and a diploma from Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth at the Kongsberg Agenda technology festival. The Norwegian Tech Award is organized by Teknisk Ukeblad Media every year, and the winner will also receive an advertising package worth 100,000 Norwegian kroner from Teknisk Ukeblad Media. The aim is to provide an extra boost to companies in a growth phase, which need to reach new customers, partners, and potential employees. The Norwegian Tech Award is considered the pinnacle of Norwegian technology awards, highlighting the best of engineering and innovation every year. Kristina Fritsvold Nilsen, responsible editor at TU Media, emphasizes that the candidates year after year demonstrate how Norwegian technology can contribute to solving major societal challenges. She also highlights that the jury relies on tips from readers to discover projects that they might otherwise miss. The Norwegian Tech Award will be presented at the Kongsberg Agenda technology festival on the opening day, Wednesday 10th June. The jury will select the winner based on the criteria that the project or breakthrough must have developed a solid engineering solution, primarily developed in Norway, and must be documented through at least one prototype, demo facility, or actual delivery.

Read more »

Trial adjourned in case against Løvik Hoiby (44); found not guilty of all charges except those related to Frogner-womanLøvik Hoiby (44) has been acquitted of all charges against him, except for violating the court-ordered restrictions on visiting Frogner-woman (name withheld) in relation to the case against him. He was being held in Oslo remand prison on remand while he appealed the conviction.

Read more »

EU-kunnskapen i Norge er lav, men økende tilskuere til Nordnorske EuropadagerLinda Solstrand Dahlberg, representative for UiT Norges Arktiske Universitet i Brussel, writes that Eu-knowledge in Norway is low. She mentions the Nordnorske Europadager, which she organizes. In the Aftenpodden on May 7th, political editor Kjetil Alstadheim participated and was met with laughter. A mente-podder Sarah Sørheim questions the existence of 'Europa-dager' when 'Nord-Norge-dager' are not organized.

Read more »